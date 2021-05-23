Cape Girardeau Central graduates more than 300

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Central Tigers graduated 309 students on Sunday outside.
They decided months ago when planning the ceremony to play it safe by having the ceremony outside due to possible COVID restrictions at the Show Me Center.
This allows them to utilize the football field and stands which allowed as many family members to watch their loved ones graduate.
“We have family coming in, I just heard this morning we have one driving in from Florida,” Cape Girardeau Public School Superintendent Dr. Neil Glass said. “So to have all those family members together, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandpas and grandmas, it’s just a great feeling to be back together as a family.”
Other students felt the same way as they appreciated their loved ones that watched them graduate.
“It just makes the whole event 10 times better just being able to see everyone’s family and friends congratulating them and just being there for their support,” graduate Shalom Kamau said.
“I’m glad to have the amount of people that I’ve had support me through my four years, I’m glad to have them here to show them all the support they have given me was worth it,” Walker Daum said.
Last year they had a drive through ceremony due to COVID restrictions but were able to hold a traditional one this time.
