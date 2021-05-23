Bald Knob Cross hosts Blessing of the Bikes

ALTO PASS, IL. (KFVS) - Bikers from all over the Heartland made their way to Bald Knob in Alto Pass for the “Blessing of the Bikes” ahead of riding season.
Bradley Rogers, board member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, stood at the entrance of Bald Knob Cross, and greeted bikers for the 29th annual Blessing of the bikes.
Crowds formed lines to be blessed and received wooden crosses, for safety ahead of their riding season.
“Telling by the numbers that we have many bikers that want to come out and be blessed. I was expecting anywhere from probably 4,000 to 6,000 people,” Rogers said.
Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross, said that number is just about right.
“We expect 5,000 bikers to be on site,” Isbell said.
However, Isbell explained the crowd was no surprise, as people are anxious to get out, see their neighbors and friends once again.
“Last year was strictly a blessing in a pandemic. They came through, they left, this year we’re getting back to normal in a sense,” Isbell said.
Bikers said riding season is fun but can also be dangerous. Something like roadkill or grass clippings on the road can cause an accident.
“We all look forward to coming an getting out bikes blessed. It’s not just the bikes, it’s our safety,” biker, Lisa Cobb said.
For those like Patrick Mccollum, who traveled all the way from St. Louis, they said it’s important to not only feel safe but be around others like themselves
“It probably the first weekend everybody’s been out and have a good time, just be around other bikers,” Mccollum said.
The blessing started at 8 a.m. and concluded at 3p.m.
