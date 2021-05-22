2nd Annual Infertility Awareness Walk kicks off in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than a hundred came out to the 2nd Annual Infertility Awareness Walk at Cape County Park in Cape Girardeau.
Three Hearts Foundation hosted the event. They are dedicated to raising awareness about infertility and assisting with the removal of financial barriers.
Three Hearts Foundation President Katie Tidwell said they are also raising money to grant a couple every year to help out with artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization (IVF).
“I actually went through IVF in October of 2019,” Tidwell said. “So we know the cost, the physical, mental and emotional drainage of going through IVF. And financial as well. So we understand all of that so I know a lot of people, especially people that we know, just can’t afford the financial burden of it.”
Tidwell said it also brings people together to talk about any infertility troubles or tolls it has taken on them and brings them some support. Others agreed it bring comfort.
“Some people are private about it. Some people are open about it,” Kelsey Hurley said. “People don’t realize that it’s a struggle. It’s hard. You hear a lot of ‘Oh well it will happen when it happens’ and honestly it just really doesn’t.”
Some just want their voices heard and benefit making friends from this event.
“It’s hard on my marriage, I am newly wedded and it’s really rough. I’m tired of being quiet about it,” said Ali Woods. “It’s important for that it feels that I know that I’m not alone. It feels like you’re alone when no one wants to talk about it.”
Tidwell said the event raised more than $12,000.
For more information or to donate, you can find the Three Hearts Foundation site here.
