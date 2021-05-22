First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The second half of next week is looking a bit more active as the flow aloft becomes westerly again, and weak weather systems move through from west to east. Previously it had looked an actual cold front would clean things about late in the week, but that is no longer looking likely...at least not that quickly. But from about Wednesday thru Saturday or Sunday it looks like we’ll have occasional shower and storm chances, along with slightly higher dew points. At this point no major severe thunderstorm outbreak seem likely, but we’ll have to monitor.