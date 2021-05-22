FIRST ALERT: Hot day ahead, temps could reach 90

(KFVS) - A warm but pleasant early summer pattern is setting up for the weekend.
A few clouds could work their way into the region, but overall it will be dry and warm.
Afternoon highs will be in the 85 to 90 range today and Sunday, but moderate dew points near 60 will keep it from being too humid.
Temps look to peak at about 90° Monday afternoon before changes sneak in starting Tuesday.
As we get into next week, we can expect more moisture and an increasing chance of showers and storms.
The greatest chance for wet weather will be from late Tuesday into the following weekend.
Temps will back down a bit for the second half of the week but humidity levels will increase.
Models are currently showing a nice cold front moving through next weekend.
