Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | May 22, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 11:19 AM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 22.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s
  • Male: 1 in their 20s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,749 lab confirmed positives, including 54 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,808 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 507 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

