Crowds gather for Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crowds made their way to the Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil. This year with more people and less masks.
“We’re feeling normal again, it feels nice,” Alan Newton said
Newton and his bandmembers, Evan Irwin and Matt Woodard, performed for the first time at Sikeston Jaycee Crawfish Boil.
The band, Blind Velvet, said this is biggest crowd they’ve played for since the start of pandemic.
“Hopefully it’s more like this, where everything is relaxed and everybody’s happy. We’ve all got vax-ed so we’re ready to have a good time and get out on the road and see some more people we know,” Newton said.
These musicians are not the only people excited for more social gatherings.
“Once you stop, and people sit in the house, you don’t get that socialization. I think it takes a toll on their mental health,” Shelby Oliver said.
Oliver, a stay-at-home mom before the pandemic, said the added stress took a mental toll on her. Now she and her family look forward to getting out.
“It feels like its back to normal. It feels like that nothing has ever happened,” Oliver said.
As restrictions ease and vaccines continue to rollout people said they are more comfortable in big crowds, and are happy to enjoy crawfish, good music, and no masks.
“I expected a lot people with masks and not a whole lot of people being here due to it,” Blaise Mccorkle said.
“You don’t see many people have their mask on. Last year, last 6 months, that all you’d see was masks,” Rick Burnett said.
Folks explained it’s important to take the necessary steps to fight the virus, but hopes to see people get back to the things they enjoy.
“I think so I really do because people need to be concerned just not scared,” Burnett said.
Health Facilities Rehab Services and Sikeston Jaycee Events hosted the Crawfish Boil. The event started at 2 p.m. and concluded at midnight.
