Big box stores may see shortage in BBQ sauce

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic kept many people at home during Memorial Day weekend 2020, causing a dip in sales in local barbecue sauces and seasonings like Wicker’s in Hornersville and Strawberry’s BBQ in Holcomb.
“Big-box stores used last year’s data to determine what they’re going to order this year,” Wicker’s manager, Korey Speaight, said.
Speaight mentioned the big box stores use computer algorithms to keep up with ordering their inventory.
While Strawberry’s manager Cindy Wamble says she has not seen any issues with keeping their products on the shelf, she does not doubt it could happen.
“You don’t know what the future holds, but right now, we’re pretty good,” she said.
Wamble and Speaight say that it’s better to shop at local stores in the area to find locally-owned barbecue essentials.
Tracey Reinhart, the owner of Faulkner Grocery, says he is ready to meet demands for Memorial Day weekend.
“I buy several cases of it [sauces and seasonings] and keep it in my warehouse,” Reinhart said.
Reinhart adds that it’s best to start marking off your grocery lists beginning a week before Memorial Day weekend to prevent frustrations.
“I would go ahead and pile up enough to get me through the summer and be prepared for that versus waiting the last minute,” the grocery store owner said.
