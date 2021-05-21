Woman injured in shooting on S. Beveridge St. in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was injured in a shooting on Thursday, May 20.
According to police, they were called to the 500 block of South Beveridge Street around 8:44 p.m.
Officers found a woman with a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound. The was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police say a suspect fired multiple gunshots and then a silver, four-door car was seen fleeing the scene.
They said the incident involves known acquaintances.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
