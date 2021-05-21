What you need to know May 21

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 21.
Wake-up temperatures are mild in the 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
An isolated shower is possible, but rain chances remain very small.
A slight southerly breeze sticks around today, but winds will be lighter this weekend.
Over the weekend, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with a few areas reaching 90º.
Our next chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday of next week.
- Palestinians rallied by the thousands early Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas over a far more powerful Israel.
- Three people were arrested after a police chase through Cape Girardeau ended in a crash on Thursday night.
- Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois is working to add flights to and from Chicago.
- Missouri is about to get it’s first peanut processing facility.
- The IOC and local Tokyo Olympic organizers are wrapping up three days of planning meetings just two months before the postponed games are to open.
- Happening today talks will continue between the White House and Senate Republicans over President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.
- The Department of Homeland Security plans to ramp up social media tracking as part of an enhanced focus on domestic violent extremism.
- Goodwill stores are asking people to stop donating trash.
- Ford is making a costly bet that buyers will embrace a vehicle that would help transform how the world drives with its electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.
- Things are getting back to normal for a Florida girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop.
- A California woman knew she had to wear a mask to order food at a restaurant, but she showed up without one anyway and spit at employees who asked her to comply with the rule.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.