What you need to know May 21
By Marsha Heller | May 21, 2021 at 3:39 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 3:39 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 21.

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the 60s.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

An isolated shower is possible, but rain chances remain very small.

A slight southerly breeze sticks around today, but winds will be lighter this weekend.

Over the weekend, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with a few areas reaching 90º.

Our next chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday of next week.

