Summer-like weather continues for the weekend

Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures expected for the next several days, in fact some would call it hot! This afternoon highs will top back out in the mid to upper 80s. There is a very tiny chance of an isolated shower this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. Even if you are under a tiny shower, it shouldn’t last long. Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s. The weekend looks hot and dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to a few lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will hold off until the middle of next week.