Suburban St. Louis officer dragged during traffic stop

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are searching for a driver after a suburban St. Louis police officer was dragged during a traffic stop, and two other officers were later injured in a crash as they tried to stop the suspect.
The incident began around 6 p.m. Thursday when a St. John officer stopped a vehicle and was dragged for an unspecified distance when the driver sped off.
Doorbell camera video shows the car driving by, then the officer falling from the vehicle and rolling on the pavement.
The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Police say hours later, two St. Louis County officers suffered minor injuries when they collided as they chased a suspect in the officer’s dragging.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.