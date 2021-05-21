Sikeston school raises money to keep doors open

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - There are many schools suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is even forcing some to close down.
The Christian Academy (TCA) in Sikeston is a small faith based school that solely relies on donors, but since the pandemic hit, funds for the school have gone dry.
Now, parents are stepping in before it permanently shuts down.
“Every year has been a year of faith,” said Mitchell Jackson, Vice Chairman of The Christian Academy. “We have never been able to operate without donors and now we’ve reached a point where COVID dried up donations, enrollment dropped because of COVID and so it’s been a very, very difficult time.”
But for many parents, they’ll do whatever it takes to keep the school open.
“I asked the board for 30 days and it’s a hefty goal, some say $150,000, but about $200,000 that we are actually looking to get,” said Courtney Sanders, a parent with five children at TCA.
“When they got the news, they were devastated,” said Sanders.
It’s a second home for this family and a place they aren’t ready to leave.
“I just believe, and I just know it with God all things are possible. With the excitement that the parents have executed and with the response that we have got and from the community as well as the businesses and even local pastors willing to partner with is just mind blowing just within this week,” said Sanders.
TCA Vice Chairman Mitchell Jackson said he has been at the school since day one and he’s not ready to see the doors close for good.
“I want this place to stay open,” said Jackson. “It’s a godly place. God has touched this place. We just became accredited last year, and the teachers worked so hard to get that accreditation and now after all that hard work to close would sure be a shame.”
As they hope and pray the singing won’t be silenced, they are working to find a way to keep the school open for generations to come.
“It will be a miracle of God, but I believe all things are possible,” said Jackson.
If you are interested in helping TCA, you can visit their website for information on how to donate.
On Thursday, May 28, parents, students and school officials are inviting the community to a prayer rally to pray for the school.
The rally will start at 6 p.m. at the school on 103 E Kathleen in Sikeston.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.