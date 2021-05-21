Purchase District Health Department to offer walk-in vaccine clinics

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department announced walk-in and a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be offered in Paducah the last week of May.
Walk-ins will be available on Mondays through Wednesdays beginning May 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McCracken County Health Center.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered to individual 18 years or older.
An appointment free drive-thru vaccine option will be offered on Thursdays beginning May 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Purchase District Health Department at the blue tent.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered.
Vaccines will not be given on Fridays.
A vaccine card sleeve is also available for pick-up at either the McCracken County Health Center or the Ballard County Health Center.
