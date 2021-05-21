Man charged in McCracken Co. crash that injured 5, including 2 children

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ballard County man was charged after a crash that injured four other people, including two children.
Dalton Blakey was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to maintain insurance, wanton endangerment 1st degree and assault 2nd degree.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, he was driving a car with his girlfriend, Renata Veljacic, a 1-year-old child and a 4-year-old child when he drove through a stop sign on McKendree Church Road at the intersection with Old U.S. Highway 60 West.
Deputies say he drove directly into the path of an oncoming car.
They said Veljacic was not wearing a seat belt and the children were not properly restrained.
Veljacic was ejected.
The other was pushed off the roadway.
Deputies say it hit the curbing at Mansfield’s, ran over the fuel pump and came to a rest after hitting the awning support post.
Blakey, the driver in the other car and the 4-year-old child were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Veljacic was taken by helicopter to an out-of-state hospital.
After Blakey was medically cleared, he was arrested and charged.
Assisting McCracken County Sheriff’s Office on scene were: Vanzant’s wrecker service, Randy’s Body Shop, West McCracken Volunteer Fire Department, PGDP Fire Department, Mercy Ambulance, Concord Volunteer Fire Department, and numerous concerned citizens who stopped to assist in rendering aide.
