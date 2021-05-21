1,573 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,573 new cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional deaths, as of Friday, May 21.
In addition, 64 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths.
A total of 24,124,753 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.
As of Thursday night, 1,426 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-20 is 2.8 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses.
On Thursday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
