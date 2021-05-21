1,573 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Friday, May 21. (Source: Ill. Dept. of Public Health)
By Amber Ruch | May 21, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 1:01 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,573 new cases of COVID-19, including 21 additional deaths, as of Friday, May 21.

In addition, 64 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,373,457 cases, including 22,556 deaths.

A total of 24,124,753 tests for the virus have been performed in the state.

As of Thursday night, 1,426 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 206 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 14-20 is 2.8 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 10,767,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,812 doses.

On Thursday, 126,023 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

