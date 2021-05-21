Man arrested for seriously injuring woman with paint roller pole

Patrick Caldwell, 38 of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with assault first degree (domestic violence). (Source: Gray News)
By Marsha Heller | May 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT - Updated May 21 at 8:53 AM

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police officers were called out to a home on South 8th Street for a domestic assault on Thursday afternoon, May 20.

When officers arrived they found a woman with a head injury and 38-year-old Patrick Caldwell, of Mayfield.

During an interview, Caldwell allegedly admitted to hitting the woman with a paint roller pole.

The victim was flown to a Nashville hospital with serious injuries.

Caldwell was arrested on an assault first degree (domestic violence) charge.

