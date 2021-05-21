Ky. man accused of abusing an infant

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating the cause of serious injuries to an infant in Calloway County.
The Calloway County Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) contacted KSP on Tuesday, May 18 after learning an infant in the county was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital for serious physical injuries.
KSP said the injuries were suspicious in nature.
Detectives later spoke with with 24-year-old Matthew Dean Jones, Jr., of New Concord, in connection with the investigation.
Jones was then arrested on Thursday and booked into the Calloway County Jail.
He was charged with criminal abuse first degree, victim under 12.
