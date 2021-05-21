Kennett rescuers saves dog stuck in pipe

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - After a dramatic dog rescue in the bootheel, a young pup is on the road to recovery after having her head stuck inside a pipe.
A team of rescuers helped free the dog after she was found on a Farm in Dunklin County. The dog, now named Piper Rose, is in the care of a veterinarian.
“If it had been hot summer time, I’m sure she would not have survived,” Everett Mobley said.
On Thursday, Mobley, owner of Kennett Veterinary Clinic and the rest of clinic saw something they had never seen before. A dog, about 3 years old, with, instead of a collar around her neck, a 6-inch diameter steel irrigation pipe.
“I thought, ‘well this is going to be a little difficult,’” Mobley said.
A worker at a local farm, who called the Kennett Fire Department, said the stray dog was stuck in the pipe for days.
“I didn’t really know how we were going to get her out,” Tina Petix said.
Firefighters then called Petix, Kennett’s Humane Officer, for more help.
“I asked could they cut it off and then bring the whole piece and the dog in,” Petix said.
Petix said 4-hours later, Kennett firefighters, Dr. Mobley, and others at the clinic took the weight off Piper’s shoulders.
“I was very surprised to find that she was not more dehydrated and, in a lot, worse shape. By later in the afternoon, she was eating and drinking for us,” Mobley said.
Now, Piper is not only a survivor but a local celebrity. She’s receiving overwhelming support via a Facebook post made by the Kennett Humane Department about her procedure.
“Our Facebook, I believe, has hit like 30,000 views, so that quite a lot for a small town. Everyone is wanting to know how she’s doing and could they help with paying for her medical bills and donations,” Petix said.
Petix said she hopes to find a home for this superstar soon. Piper currently has heartworms, and the Kennett Veterinary Clinic is taking donations for her medical bills.
Petix said Piper will soon be up for adoption.
If you are interested in donating for medical costs you can visit https://kennettvet.com/ or you can call the Kennett Humane Department.
