Ill. State Police trooper involved in crash with motorcycle in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A state police trooper was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Thursday evening, May 20.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on N. Russell Street south of W. Deyoung Street (Illinois Route 13).
They said a trooper had the right-of-way and was going eastbound on W. Deyoung St. when a 1995 Harley Davidson on N. Russell St. came to a stop at the red light and then continued through it.
The motorcycle entered the intersection and the trooper’s squad car hit it.
The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Roger Dale Jones, Jr., of Marion, was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The trooper, a three-year veteran of the department, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.
The intersection was closed at 7:50 p.m. for the crash investigation.
At 10:30 p.m., all lanes were closed for the crash reconstruction and then reopened at 11:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing by the ISP Division of Internal Investigation and the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
