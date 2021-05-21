Ill. State Police trooper involved in crash with motorcycle in Williamson Co.

Ill. State Police trooper involved in crash with motorcycle in Williamson Co.
An Illinois State Police trooper was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in Williamson County on Thursday evening, May 20. (Source: Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch | May 21, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 12:09 PM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A state police trooper was involved in a crash with a motorcycle on Thursday evening, May 20.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m. on N. Russell Street south of W. Deyoung Street (Illinois Route 13).

They said a trooper had the right-of-way and was going eastbound on W. Deyoung St. when a 1995 Harley Davidson on N. Russell St. came to a stop at the red light and then continued through it.

The motorcycle entered the intersection and the trooper’s squad car hit it.

The driver of the motorcycle, 53-year-old Roger Dale Jones, Jr., of Marion, was airlifted to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The trooper, a three-year veteran of the department, was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The intersection was closed at 7:50 p.m. for the crash investigation.

At 10:30 p.m., all lanes were closed for the crash reconstruction and then reopened at 11:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing by the ISP Division of Internal Investigation and the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.