Heartland COVID-19 vaccine clinic held for kids 12 and older

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Parents of younger teens are now deciding if they want to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.
At one Heartland clinic hosted on Friday, May 21 for kids 12 and older, we found families eager to take part.
”When they decided to give to the 12, I knew that we needed to be protected. We need to be protected all the way,” said James Muriuki.
He wasn’t hesitant about his son getting the vaccine now that’s is available for teens.
“I knew we needed to have it done,” he said.
James is among the many parents who brought their children to SoutheastHEALTH for the clinic.
“I was kind of shocked, but I was like really weird about getting the vaccination and everything but after I heard it, it wasn’t as bad as I was told,” Reuben Kamu said.
Thirteen-year old Reuben Kamu, a student at Cape Central Junior High, said the vaccination will allow him to return to normal life at school.
“Our hope is that the more people that we get vaccinated, then the more safely that we can return to things being open and unmasking and sending people back to school safely next year,” Bevin Guth, nurse practitioner, said.
Guth hoped wider access to the vaccine ends the pandemic.
“As it becomes more readily available and we’re able to have conversations with our patients in our practice, hopefully, we can help put their minds at ease that it is a safe vaccine to give their children,” Guth said.
