First Alert: Summer-like afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s feeling more like summer in the Heartland!
Wake-up temperatures are mild in the 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A slight southerly breeze sticks around today, but winds will be lighter this weekend.
Over the weekend, afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with a few areas reaching 90º by Sunday and Monday.
Our next chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday of next week.
