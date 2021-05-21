First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

A taste of early summer is developing for the weekend (and a bit beyond) as an upper ridge edges in from the east and parks right over our region. This will keep our weather dry and very warm. A few cloud over our western counties today should give way to mainly sunny skies for the weekend. Still a bit of a southerly breeze today but winds will be lighter this weekend under the high. Highs today will be in the mid 80s, but will be in the upper 80s to around 90 by Sunday and Monday.