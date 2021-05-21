City of Murphysboro launches Walk of Fame Challenge

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents are challenged to get physically active while also learning their local history.
Starting on May 1 through July 31, Murphysboro residents are invited to take the Walk of Fame Challenge by touring a 1.5-mile walking route through downtown.
Along the route are 16 historical stars celebrating people that have been inducted into the Murphysboro Hall of Fame.
All you have to do is complete the route, take a photo along the way and submit it online. You could win a $10 Kroger gift card.
The challenge is a collaboration between the City of Murphysboro and the Jackson County Health Department.
