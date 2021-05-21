City of Carbondale to host modified Memorial Day service

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale will host a modified Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery.
On Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m., the city’s Honor Guard will conduct the flag raising ceremony followed by a rifle salute.
Immediately afterward, there will be a self-guided walking tour through historic Woodlawn Cemetery. You can see brief biographies of some of the notable veterans displayed near their headstones. This will be until noon.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or come prepared to stand during the flag service.
The city decided against a full, traditional service for the second year as a precaution due to the pandemic because the traditional service attracts hundreds of guests to the small cemetery.
Those not comfortable attending the service are encouraged to join in the observation of the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m., with a minute of silent reflection on those who have given their life in service to the nation.
