City of Cape Girardeau gives Spanish St. Project update

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau gave a Spanish Street Improvement Project update on Friday, May 21.
They said Area 5 is now the east side of Spanish St. between Independence and Themis to allow crews to finish it except for asphalt. There is one-way traffic from north to south and no on-street parking.
There may also be delays so Ameren can replace gas infrastructure in Area 5. According to the city, this work was not part of the original schedule.
Overall, the completion date was pushed back to July 20 with asphalt milling and overlay lasting an additional two weeks.
The $1.6 million project funded by casino revenue began on March 29.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.