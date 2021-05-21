City of Cape Girardeau gives Spanish St. Project update

By Amber Ruch | May 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 4:09 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau gave a Spanish Street Improvement Project update on Friday, May 21.

They said Area 5 is now the east side of Spanish St. between Independence and Themis to allow crews to finish it except for asphalt. There is one-way traffic from north to south and no on-street parking.

There may also be delays so Ameren can replace gas infrastructure in Area 5. According to the city, this work was not part of the original schedule.

Drone12: Spanish St. Improvement Proj. update 5/21

Overall, the completion date was pushed back to July 20 with asphalt milling and overlay lasting an additional two weeks.

The $1.6 million project funded by casino revenue began on March 29.

