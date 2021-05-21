Carbondale police investigating vehicle damaged by gunshots

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a vehicle was damaged by gunshots on Thursday night, May 20.
According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 100 block of North Washington Street around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Officers were then directed to the 200 block of North Marion Street where they found a vehicle damaged by gunshots.
Police say there are no known injuries as a result of the incident.
The suspect was described as a man with long braids.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
