Carbondale Police Department looking to add mental health advocate

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department joins a growing number of forces across the country putting a focus on mental health.
The department wants to add a mental health advocate to its force.
Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said it’s time to make this kind of commitment to the community.
“Our emphasis all along is de-escalation and being able to help those that are in crisis,” Chief Reno said.
He said his department needs a full-time mental health advocate.
“Sometimes, when a police officer arrives on a scene, the things automatically get a little escalated because it can be agitating to someone who’s suffering from a mental health situation,” he said.
The 24-year veteran of the force said city leaders agreed the position is needed.
“To step in and provide some services, wrap around services, so that the individuals that are in crisis get all the help that they need from the social service opportunities here in Carbondale and the region,” said Chief Reno.
“The mental health position with Carbondale police department, in my opinion, should be filled by a person of color to further demonstrate the need for diversity and inclusion in our communities,” said Ginger Rye Sanders, founder of the group Women for Change, and a newly elected City Council member.
Once the position is filled, Chief Reno said that person will work alongside both the crime victim and youth advocates.
“And the three of them will work together to again determine and evaluate each individuals needs and what services are best from them to help them with their on going situations,” Chief Reno said.
The chief said a mental health advocate is going to help those who need help now and after police leave the scene.
“Following up and after that initial crisis incident, following back up with the individual, and making sure that we are helping for them to get the services that they need,” Reno said.
The position can be found on the City of Carbondale’s website. It was posted earlier in May.
There is no word yet on how long it will take before that mental health advocate is hired.
