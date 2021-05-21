Amber alert issued for missing 9 year-old Wayne Co. Ill. girl

By Ashley Smith | May 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 10:27 PM

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An Amber alert has been issued for Alli Matthews, a missing 9 year-old Wayne County Ill. girl.

Alli is 4 feet tall, around 90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in a blue nightgown and pink shoes by her father at around 6:45 p.m. on May 21, at her home.

Alli was taken from her home by Teresa Hill.

Hill is a 5′2″, 59 year-old woman, who is around 190 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

She driving a teal 2012 Ford Focus with Indiana license 2 9 0 R V I.

Her direction of travel is not known at this time.

Anyone with information should call 911.

