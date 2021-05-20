Ribbon-cutting scheduled for new Jackson Band Shell restroom

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon-cutting will be held for the completion of the Band Shell Restroom Facility Project in Jackson.
The ceremony will be happening Thursday, June 3 at 6:45 p.m.
The new restroom is next to the Leist Memorial Band Shell.
The Mayor and the Board of Aldermen approved a Park Donation Form of $260,000 from the Municipal Band of Jackson. The restroom would be designed by Philip B. Smith and constructed by Penzel Construction Co.
The restroom is 520 sq. Ft. and handicapped-accessible, featuring pedestrian sidewalks, heaters and security lighting.
The band has been around since 1920 and moved to the Niclous Leist Memorial Band Shell in the City Park in 1976.
This is the 101st season for the Jackson Municipal Band.
