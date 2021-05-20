Remembering a World War II hero from the Heartland

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) -A World War II hero from Perry County, Missouri made a name for himself in the skies over Europe.
His life ended tragically exactly 72 years ago, and his family is working to keep his memory alive for future generations.
“This story should be said to everybody,” said Donald G. Littge, Captain Raymond Littge’s nephew.
Captain Ray Littge’s story began in the 1920s.
His family said, even as a little boy, Captain Littge, was fascinated by planes. He played with rubber band model airplanes as a kid.
“They used to get together, Ray and my dad, and save up the money and buy these planes on mail order catalogs,” said Donald Littge.
In no time, Captain Littge, born and raised in Altenburg, Missouri, traded in toy planes for real planes, and graduated from Perryville High School in 1942 with his pilot’s license.
“That was at the height of the war, so he enlisted,” said Donald Littge.
While in the Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet Program, Captain Littge kept a detailed flight record book.
“It’s amazing what he went through and the little notes that he wrote to tell how he advanced in the training part,” he said.
Fast forward to May 1944 in St. Louis. Captain Littge took off from Union Station to Bodney, England. His brother gave him a silver dollar for good luck. He was assigned to the 352nd Fighter Group, 487th Squadron.
“Like all the new guys, they couldn’t wait to get in action. And he flew quite a few missions over Germany and France,” said Donald Littge.
Two planes carried Captain Littge to victory. He named one Silver Dollar, after his brother’s good luck charm. The other was named Miss Helen after the woman who would later become his wife. A camera on his wings recorded the highs and lows of his missions.
“And he said in some of his paperwork that what a terrible way to destroy a beautiful country. But he thought it was really his duty to go out there and do as much as he could,” said Donald Littge.
Captain Littge’s battles included the D-Day Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge.
During his one year overseas, Captain Littge soared to great heights. Flying 391 combat hours, he earned several medals and destroyed 23 and a half aircraft to become Missouri’s top scoring WWII fighter pilot.
“He wasn’t scared of anything. He wasn’t scared of anything,” said Donald Littge.
When the war ended, Captain Littge returned home as a hero, but his life’s mission wasn’t yet complete. He married Helen Fischer and started a family.
“That was his high school grade school little kid heartthrob all his life,” said Littge. “He had one son, George Preti, he named after the top Mustang ace of World War II in Europe, and then they had another son later on and named him Ray Littge, Jr.”
He also worked a few jobs but always found his way back to the cockpit.
“He never stopped flying, and then he actually re-enlisted again, and when he did, he went into the service as a test pilot,” he said.
But his luck didn’t last forever. During a flyover, Captain Littge reported an issue with his cabin pressure over Oregon.
“They say his oxygen equipment gave out. And he slowly descended into the clouds,” said Donald Littge.
During that final, fatal flight, at 26-years-old, his nephew said Captain Littge didn’t have far to go to get to heaven.
“He was destined to be there and fly and have wings to fly there,” he said.
While Captain Littge’s story came to an end on May 20th, 1949, his legacy will last forever. There’s a monument of him downtown Perryville.
“It’s going to be there for a lifetime, for mine, my grandson, all those people to sit there and see what came out of Perry County,” said Donald Littge.
A book Captain Littge’s family commissioned about his life, called Absolutely Fearless, is available on Amazon.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.