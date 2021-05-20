Heartland auto dealers offer electric cars

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Take a drive down Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau and you’ll find a growing number of auto dealerships offering at least one electric vehicle.
“Electric vehicles are on the rise right now,” said Nissan Sales Professional, Ray Council.
He said multiple states across the country are campaigning for the electric car. “By 2030 California is actually expected to emerge and go full electric on the road. It’s really healthier for a climate like this as well. It’s healthier for humans and the environment.”
He said, with the electric vehicles producing zero emissions, and it’s fuel efficiency, the publics response has been positive. “A lot of people have been eager to know about when we will actually be able to officially sell more of those here have more on the lot.”
Council said the area is full of commuters, so the high miles per gallon is enticing for a potential buyer. “The biggest thing on the electric vehicles has been, how much money they are putting towards fuel versus a car with gas. And what they’ve noticed is with the mileage being over 100 in the city vs the average of about 30 or 35 with a fuel-efficient car. You would be saving a lot of money over time. "
The growing availability of electric vehicles comes as the Biden Administration wants to put more than 170 billion dollars into EV expansion including building about 500 thousand of these, electronic charging stations to be placed throughout the country by the year 2030.
Even with fuel efficiency and low emissions, electric vehicles still come with one major disadvantage, charging the batteries.
“To get a full charge at home, if you decide to do it that way, it’s going to be about 11 hrs. That would be the downfall if you’re going on a long trip. If you’re using it as your only source of driving,” said Council.
As electric vehicle sales continue to rise, you can expect to see more charging stations in the near future, across the Heartland.
