Northern Ill. police officer dead after shootout with suspect

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you news of the passing of Chris Oberheim, father of Hannah (grad), Avery (12th), Addison (8th), and Aubree (8th), while working as a Champaign Police Officer early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family during this difficult time and with all families of police officers near and far.”

Vic Zimmerman, Ed.D.Superintendent of Schools