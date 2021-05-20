Marion, Ill. police investigating truck theft

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a truck was stolen from a grocery store parking lot.
According to Marion police, a red 2007 Chevrolet truck with Bill Lowe Painting signs on the sides and tailgate was taken around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
They said the truck was stolen from the parking lot of Small’s Food by a man and a woman. Video surveillance showed the female suspect.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
