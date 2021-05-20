Marion, Ill. police investigating truck theft

Police say this woman and a man stole a truck from the parking lot at Small's Food in Marion, Illinois. (Source: Marion Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | May 20, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:16 AM

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a truck was stolen from a grocery store parking lot.

According to Marion police, a red 2007 Chevrolet truck with Bill Lowe Painting signs on the sides and tailgate was taken around 10:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19.

They said the truck was stolen from the parking lot of Small’s Food by a man and a woman. Video surveillance showed the female suspect.

RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video of female suspect

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

