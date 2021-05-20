Lower Current River closed to ‘non-motorized vessels’ due to high river level

Lower Current River closed to ‘non-motorized vessels’ due to high river level
The lower Current River is closed to “non-motorized vessels” due to high river levels.
By Amber Ruch | May 20, 2021 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 9:15 AM

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The lower Current River is closed to “non-motorized vessels” due to high river levels.

According to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the river is closed from Logyard to Gooseneck.

They said dangers could include a high volume of swiftly flowing water, muddy conditions making submerged hazards hard to spot and gravel bars being underwater, which makes it difficult for floaters if they capsize.

05/20/2021 River Condition Update: The lower Current River from Logyard to Gooseneck remains CLOSED to all non-motorized...

Posted by Ozark National Scenic Riverways on Thursday, May 20, 2021

You can see a map from the National Park Service showing of the lower Current River below.

Ozark National Scenic Riverways says the lower Current River is closed due to high river levels.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways says the lower Current River is closed due to high river levels. (Source: National Park Service)

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.