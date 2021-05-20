Lower Current River closed to ‘non-motorized vessels’ due to high river level

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The lower Current River is closed to “non-motorized vessels” due to high river levels.
According to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, the river is closed from Logyard to Gooseneck.
They said dangers could include a high volume of swiftly flowing water, muddy conditions making submerged hazards hard to spot and gravel bars being underwater, which makes it difficult for floaters if they capsize.
You can see a map from the National Park Service showing of the lower Current River below.
