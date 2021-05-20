Ky. receives grant to help prepare for new crisis line 988

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky received $340,000 in grant money to help with planning and logistics for the nationwide transition to a simplified behavioral health crisis line known as 988.
Vibrant Emotional Health, the nonprofit administrator of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline awarded the funding to the commonwealth.
“Every Kentuckian has a right to compassionate, high-quality and immediate mental health care, including crisis response,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and their partner, Vibrant, are to be commended for the leadership and guidance provided to us in support of this important transition. A simplified, three-digit national hotline creates access to mental health care similar to that available for physical health through the 911 system and represents the next giant step in reducing stigma for those at risk or in need of behavioral health services and care.”
The Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities will collaborate with state leadership, suicide prevention experts, people with lived experience and others to create a 988 implementation plan.
In July 2022, the new 988 hotline will become the national dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It will replace the current phone number of 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
