Ky. receives grant to help prepare for new crisis line 988

“Every Kentuckian has a right to compassionate, high-quality and immediate mental health care, including crisis response,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and their partner, Vibrant, are to be commended for the leadership and guidance provided to us in support of this important transition. A simplified, three-digit national hotline creates access to mental health care similar to that available for physical health through the 911 system and represents the next giant step in reducing stigma for those at risk or in need of behavioral health services and care.”