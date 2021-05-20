Heating up!

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will follow us through the afternoon and evening hours, just a tiny chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures tonight will only dip into the 60s again. Even warmer numbers expected for your Friday. Much of the area will top out with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday. Still expecting near 90 degree temperatures this weekend. Our next chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms will hold off until Wednesday of next week.