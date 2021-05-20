Heartland sheriff’s office revitalizes AED program

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office will be replacing eight Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at the Sheriff’s Office, at the Calloway County Judicial Building, and in patrol cars.
The AED program was first implemented in 2004, the office has used these AEDs several times over the years to save lives, including one of their own.
Deputy Dan Galloway was off duty when he collapsed at a business on 641 North in Murray.
The Murray Police Department arrived first on scene and began CPR.
Soon, two Calloway County Deputies arrived and used an AED.
Galloway survived, he was told by doctors that the AED saved his life.
He is now a Telecommunicator for Calloway County 911 Dispatch.
Several of the original AEDs need to be replaced due to changing technology.
The Murray Bank donated five and Mitchell’s Towing donated three, but the office still needs five AEDs to fully equip the patrol cars.
