Heartland school district builds outdoor classroom

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One southern Illinois school district is taking some of its classes outside, in an effort to make learning a more visual experience.
“This is a what I call a student driven, student led project,” said Brent Miller, Agriculture teacher at Century 100 School district in Ullin.
He said his students and the community came together to build this outdoor classroom that brings learning to life.
“The students build the placards, they have put them in the ground, they have laid every bit of trail, they set the trees, the built the pavilion from the concrete up,” said Miller.
Miller said the concept of this project started last fall, but the work really began in the spring.
“We started putting the flags out, setting the trail and, really, within less than two months, what you see here. They have busted their butts and put together,” Miller said.
This outside classroom provides students the opportunity to learn in a different atmosphere.
“I’m a big person that thinks hands on. Getting to see what you’re learning helps a great deal,” said Ben Miller, student at Century High School..
Ben said the outdoor classes are more interesting and fun.
“The whole idea is to be able to get kids to understand a little bit more about what we have right here in southern Illinois. We overlook everything that we have, we overlook all of the forest all of the nature that we have,” said Miller.
Technology also plays role in the outdoor space, for example, students use their phones to scan QR codes to learn more about trees.
“Being able to see it all come together at the end is it’s great. Being able to see it all done and this isn’t the end either,” Miller said.
The outdoor class is available to other schools in the area. The learning materials can also be customized to different grade levels.
All in an effort to improve the learning experience.
