First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

After days of damp weather we are finally starting to dry out (and warm up!) today. An upper high building in from the east will start to push the deeper Gulf moisture off to the west. There still could be a few showers/storms this afternoon over our western counties, mainly along and west of US 67, but overall it should be a drier and warmer day with highs above 80. This warming/drying trend will continue into the weekend.
This weekend will bring the warmest weather of the season thus far, with high pressure aloft keeping it dry and mainly sunny. Afternoon highs look to be about 85 to 90 from Saturday thru Monday. Dew points will be moderately high, but not excessive. The next changes develop about Tuesday/Wednesday of next week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. This will bring an increasing threat of strong thunderstorms, along with a cooling trend.
