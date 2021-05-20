Centerstone to hold two vaccination clinics in Marion and Anna

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Two free mobile vaccination clinics are coming up from Centerstone.
One will be held at Centerstone, 1307 West Main, Marion, from Noon-4 p.m.
Another will be held May 28 from 1-3 p.m. at Centerstone’s Fellowship House Campus located at 800 North Main, Anna.
“Centerstone’s mission is to deliver care that changes people’s lives, and, to that end, we are proud to work with the Illinois National Guard to coordinate this vaccination effort,” Centerstone Regional CEO John Markley said.
The vaccinations are free and open to anyone over the age of 18.
For more information, call Centerstone at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123).
To learn more about COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.