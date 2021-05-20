3 arrested after Cape Girardeau Police chase ends in crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, three people were arrested after a police chase through Cape Girardeau on May 20.
At around 9:01 p.m. officers were on the scene of an assault when they had cause to stop a car near Morgan Oak and South Sprigg.
The car did not stop. Police chased the driver for several miles, through several streets before the driver lost control near Lorimier and Good Hope and crashed.
The driver and his two passengers were taken into custody without injury.
Charges are pending at this time.
