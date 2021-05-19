You may qualify for free or cheaper health insurance now

Normally you have 60 days after you lose your job to opt for COBRA coverage, which typically lasts a total of 18 months. If you missed that 60-day window, or signed up but then dropped coverage, you may have another opportunity to enroll. The new law extends the sign-up period so that people who lost their jobs during the pandemic can get the free coverage. Employers are required to reach out to eligible former employees by May 31. If you think you’re eligible but you haven’t heard from your employer, McDermott recommends contacting your former employer’s human resources department.