Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded grant to purchase 3 new squad cars

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Harrison – Bruce Foundation has awarded the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office a grant to purchase three new fully equipped squad cars.
“Our fleet of squad cars are aging fast, we have several with over 100,000 miles on them. This grant will relieve the burden and allow us to update some of our aging fleet,” said Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick. “This grant will allow us to respond to calls in a much more efficient and safe manner. This purchase would not be possible without the generous donation from the Harrison – Bruce Foundation, and we cannot thank them enough.”
This grant will allow the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to purchase three new 2021 Ford Explorers.
They are hoping to have them in service sometime in late July of this year.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.