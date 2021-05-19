The warm up will continue through the rest of the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. we saw mostly cloudy skies for much of the day with sunshine becoming more widespread late this afternoon. A few isolated showers are falling across our western counties and these will continue through the evening hours. For most of the area we will be dry and warm for your evening plans. Temperatures will fall through 70s this evening with lows in the middle to upper 60s tomorrow morning.