A small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and evening, but most of the Heartland will remain dry. Lows tonight will only drop into the mid 60s for most of the areas. Thursday will be mostly cloudy but mainly dry again. There is another small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will top out in the lower 80s. By the weekend, highs will be close to 90 degrees.