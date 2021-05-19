SSM Health moves COVID-19 testing inside Express Clinics

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - SSM Health will be taking down the COVID testing tents and the Centralia and Mt. Vernon locations and will be testing inside their Express Clinics.
This move is due to the decreasing infection rates in Marion and Jefferson Counties, it will take effect on Sunday, May 23.
Express clinics are located at 602 S. 42nd Street in Mt. Vernon and 1003 E. McCord Street in Centralia. Testing will begin on Monday, May 24.
They will be open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To receive a COVID test you must provide a doctor’s order or complete a virtual visit at www.smhealth.zipnosis.com.
