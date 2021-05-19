S7HD hosts drive-thru COVID-19 clinic; offers Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is hosting a drive-thru in Anna Ill., on May 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The health department is offering a choice between the one shot Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine or the two shot Moderna vaccine.
Neither vaccine is available for children under 16, and the clinic is only for those 18 and over.
The clinic will be held in the Davie Street parking lot, just east of Main Street in Anna, Ill.
“Multiple people have called looking for another opportunity to get the Johnson & Johnson one-shot option for the COVID vaccine so we thought it was important to offer that and the Moderna two-dose option during the same drive-thru vaccine clinic,” Ryder said.
