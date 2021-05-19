Paducah police arrest one man for stolen gun, another for outstanding warrant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested in Paducah on the southside of Walmart, at 3220 Irvin Cobb Drive.
On Tuesday, May 18, a man had called police and said that a man had broken the window of his pickup truck and stole his .22-caliber Beretta handgun.
18-year-old DeShawn Cook was arrested for theft by unlawful taking (firearm) and second-degree criminal mischief.
26-year-old Michael Pettigrew of Clements Street was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant charging him with contempt of court.
Both men were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
