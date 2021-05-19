Ollies Grand Opening of Two Heartland Stores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A National retailer has opened two new locations across the Heartland. Ollies Bargain Outlet which is best known for “Good Stuff Cheap”, is bringing essential items to the public throughout the pandemic.
The public lined up this morning for the grand opening of the new Ollies, located at the old JC Penny building, in Sikeston, looking forward to rushing inside and getting some of the best deals on household items.
“I think the world is looking for a bargain,” says Ollies Market Manager Danny Anderson who explains why opening two heartland stores, is good for the community.
“We bring jobs, we bring discounts and bargains on name brand merchandise that you can find. And almost any other retailer, but not at the price that we can deliver it.”
He says opening a retail outlet in both Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, is their introduction to the Missouri market. “Currently 403 stores open in the continental US. Missouri is the 27th state in the nation for us.
But as most retail employers are experiencing a tough time finding help, Anderson says, he thanks the local community and resource centers for helping him find good employees. “We did do numerous job fairs. We partnered with a few local colleges as well to do so. Local unemployment agencies and all that. And throughout efforts we were able to pull together a very great team for the local community.”
The doors will be open until 9pm at both heartland locations with welcoming staff and discount deals.
